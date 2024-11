Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Released: Lee Jung Jae Returns As Player 456 Vowing To End The Deadly Competition - WATCH

Washington: The wait is over for 'Squid Game' fans as the official trailer for season 2 is finally out.

The makers of the global hit series released the trailer on Wednesday. Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a Player 456, is stepping back into the deadly survival arena.

The new season, which premieres on December 26, promises to deliver more tension, drama, and life-or-death stakes.

In the trailer, Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, makes it clear why he's returning. When asked why he's back, he firmly says: "I'm trying to put an end to this game."

Watch The Traler Here:

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix shared an official synopsis where it revealed that the story takes place three years after Gi-hun won.

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," read the synopsis.

Returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The new season will also introduce a star-studded cast with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others joining the series.

Squid Game is Netflix's most popular series of all time and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show became a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and sparking discussions about inequality and desperation in modern society.