Stanley Tucci Shares His Experience Of Working In ‘Citadel’, Says, ‘I’ve Never Done A Series That...’

New Delhi: Prime Video's global spy series ‘Citadel’ has become the most talked about series, all across the globe. Touted as one of the most intricately planned series, the global spy drama is being applauded for its unique concept of an interconnected universe, a stellar ensemble cast, mind-blowing action sequences, and edge-of-your-seat thrill.

From Amazon Studios, and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel boasts of an eclectic cast including – Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in lead roles. Stanley, who has starred in many global franchises, including The Transformers, The Hunger Games, Marvel’s Captain America, and many more; essays the role of an exceedingly smart, tech-genius, shrewd yet funny, elite Citadel spy – Bernard Orlick.

During a recent interview, he divulged details on his experience of working on Citadel, a series of such magnanimous scale. He said, “I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology. In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel’s first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering this Friday, May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages.