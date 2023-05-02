‘Star Wars: Vision’ Volume 2 To Feature India’s Short ‘The Bandits Of Golak’

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar will soon premiere the highly anticipated second volume of the animated anthology series ‘Star Wars: Visions’ on May 4, 2023. Building on the success of the Emmy Award️-nominated ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 1’, Volume 2 offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars. Produced by 88 Pictures led by Milind D Shinde, and directed by Indian Animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla, The Bandits of Golak is one of the nine shorts in the collection.

“With Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, we wanted to take audiences on a tour of the incredible animated filmmaking happening around the globe," says Star Wars: Visions Executive Producer James Waugh. "We hoped to see Star Wars through fresh eyes and fresh perspectives. 88 Pictures has always been a studio that impressed us and their vision to showcase the vibrant creativity of India’s rich culture through a Star Wars lens had us instantly hooked. The result is a dazzlingly beautiful film; deeply poignant and resonate, a story that feels deeply rooted in culture but also at home in the Star Wars galaxy.”

Expressing his excitement, Milind D Shinde, Founder and CEO of 88 Pictures, said, "Being a part of 'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 is a dream come true for us at 88 Pictures. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our exceptional talent and represent India on the global animation stage. This project is not just another endeavour; it's a chance for us to deliver an experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. We are ready to make our mark and take viewers on a visually stunning and emotionally captivating journey."

With a heart full of pride, Ishan Shukla, the director of the short, The Bandits of Golak, said, "I am humbled and overjoyed to have had the opportunity to create for the beloved Star Wars universe. I cannot wait to share it with viewers worldwide and immerse them in a world of adventure, excitement, and imagination." The entire series is executive produced by James Waugh, Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm and with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.