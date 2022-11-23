Step inside Malaika Arora's stylish bedroom, walking closet and a chic living room at 'Moving In with Malaika' - IN PICS

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar gives a sneak peek into the house of Malaika Arora, ahead of the release of Hotstar Specials presents Moving In With Malaika. Malaika Arora’s house is everything that reflects her as a person - Glamorous, Comfortable, Warm and Sleek. Viewers now get an opportunity to experience the star’s widely popular sense of style starting from her wardrobe picks to her most-trusted home decor items.

Bringing the fans a step closer to their favorite dance queen, Disney+ Hotstar reveals exclusive images from the splendid house of Malaika Arora in Moving In With Malaika, as the shoot begins today.

This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure starting from 5th December, Monday-Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar