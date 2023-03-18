Sunil Grover Is Back To Win Hearts With 'United Kacche,' Teaser Out Now

New Delhi: ‘United Kacche,' the dramedy marks the return of Sunil Grover after his last successful series on ZEE5, Sunflower. United Kacche is an 8-episodic series, based and shot in the United Kingdom, and also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. United Kacche will premiere on ZEE5 on March 31.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, United Kacche is the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life.

Tango somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for the United Kingdom and takes off without planning much for the future. Very soon, his visa will expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad!

United Kacche highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as Kacche. They settle abroad as illegal immigrants without legitimate paperwork, living a hand-to-mouth life on daily wages while constantly hiding from the authorities. The show brings out their dreams and desires versus the reality of living abroad in a humorous and entertaining manner.

Manav Shah, the director said, “In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. United Kacche is a light-hearted funny show that takes you in the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other. Yoodlee films and Zee5 have been great partners on this show, and I am sure the audience will love what we have made.”

‘United Kacche’ will exclusively stream on ZEE5 on March 31.