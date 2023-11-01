New Delhi: Following the premiere of the TVF drama 'Aspirants' in 2021, the show garnered a great deal of praise and recognition, which helped to establish the extraordinary and talented cast as a household name throughout the nation. Thanks to a relatable plot and cast of characters, the show gained widespread recognition and rose to the top of the IMDb ratings charts.

Now that the eagerly anticipated programme has returned with a brand-new season, viewers are praising it just as much. Sunny Hinduja, a talented actor and former FTII student, portrayed Sandeep Bhaiya in the show.



His nuanced performance won over many hearts, and as a result, he was given a spinoff series based on the character. Millions of people were moved by Sandeep Bhaiya's intense manner, scathing advice, and down-to-earth outlook on life.

Getting candid about his career trajectory and struggles to get his first big break, Sunny shared, "The writers of 'Aspirants' have given Sandeep Bhaiya a very nice line - 'Make a fire out of failure, and fuel that fire to work in your life.' The same happened to me in real life as well. Before I got 'Aspirants', I gave so many auditions, month after month, my wife used to joke that if an award were given to someone for attempting the most auditions ever, I would've received it."

He further adds, "Rejections were a common part of my profession. However, I decided to turn my rejections into a learning for myself. I observed and honed my skills, audition after audition, to ensure that it became impossible to reject me. I used to hear my look doesn't fit a role, but applying all my learning, I auditioned for shows like Aspirants and Inside Edge, and I got those parts that became so memorable."

The second season of 'Aspirants' takes viewers into the harrowing and captivating world of competitive exams and the relentless journey of IAS aspirants and civil servants in India. With Apoorv Singh Karki returning as the director for this slice-of-life drama, Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Namita Dubey reprise their popular roles. 'Aspirants' seasons one and two are now streaming on Prime Video