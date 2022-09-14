Swastika Mukherjee opens up on Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, says script is the 'Bible'

NewsWeb Series
New Delhi: Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. The show produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.  

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.  

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Swastika Mukherjee talks about bonding over the script of the show.  

“For an actor, a script is the Bible. I read it a lot of time and follow it closely to understand the subtext. But everything is not in dialogues, a lot more rides in the emotions which is why script reading sessions are so important. For ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, I had a lot of sessions with Aditya Gupta who plays my son Mukul. We also had elaborate reading sessions for the court scenes where so much of the drama unravels and raw emotions had to be portrayed. These sessions helped flesh out the emotions and the action which are critical for a delicate series like this,” she said.  

In the latest season of the award-winning ‘Criminal Justice’ franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier. The latest season of ‘Criminal Justice’ is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.  

