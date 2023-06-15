Tamannaah Bhatia's OTT Webshow Jee Karda: 5 Reasons Why You Must Watch This Over Weekend

Amazon Original Series, Jee Karda is a feel-good story about 7 relatable characters as they navigate the unexpected twists and turns of adulthood. Audiences and critics’ positive response to the series is a testament that people are opening up to such content. The series takes the audience on a visual tour of a relatable narrative that will resonate with your own experiences, forging a profound connection with the characters and their compelling journeys. Here are five reasons why this show should be on your watch list.

Realistic portrayal of relationships:

Jee Karda depicts friendships and relationships in an honest way. It highlights the flaws and intricacies that exist within these interactions, demonstrating that life is not always black and white, but rather a bright shade of grey.

A blend of heartwarming and edgy elements:

The series creates a balance between heartwarming themes and relatable content. It encapsulates the spirit of adulthood's joys and tribulations, making it a multi-dimensional watching experience. The mix of emotions keeps the spectator interested and immersed in the characters' adventures.

Character Sketch:

The writers Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal and the director Anurima Sharma aren't entirely obsessed with the two ends of the narrative. They appear to be more involved in the seven characters' journey from point A to point B. What truly sets this ensemble cast-led story apart is that the audience gets to know about each and every character and is subjected to a parallel narrative giving them a glimpse into the lives of all of the seven friends.

Soulful Music:

Sachin-Jigar as the composer of the album, the music has carefully been created and selected as it is easy on the ears, enticingly hummable, suitably quirky, deceptively deep, and a wonderful narrative value addition.

Stellar performances:

All the performances given by the ensemble cast portrayed their characters pretty well. From Aashim Gulati bringing his edgy personality and unadulterated energy to Tamannaah Bhatia being the beautiful self in this new avatar. Suhail Nayyar is the cute dork who is enjoying his love life to the fullest while Anya Singh, the favourite of the group is still figuring out her love life in the middle of her friend’s wedding. Samvedna Suwalka is the perfect character that depicts the balance of managing work and life and Sayan is bold about loving even with complexities. Lastly, Hussain Dalal who has also co-written this story with Abbas Dalal and the director Anurima Sharma has shown his vulnerability and timidity well to make his character intriguing.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The show has an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka. Jee Karda can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.