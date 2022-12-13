Terence Lewis praises Malaika Arora for her show ‘Moving In with Malaika’, says, ‘It would pave way for many people to be vocal...’

New Delhi: Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm - The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now on Disney+Hotstar.

Who wouldn’t want to Move in with Malaika? She is all things beautiful, bold and fierce. Be it her friends or family members, this incredible woman has left her mark and lives in all hearts rent-free. When asked about his closest friend, Terrence Lewis spoke about reasons and more about why Malaika is one in a million and why one would happily move in with her!

Talking about this, Terrence said, "Why should one not move in with Malaika! I mean it is Malaika. I would say she is a lovely human being and what you have always seen is her glam side. She has a wall which she doesn’t break through because it’s her own space. But the fact that she is doing this right now, I think it is a great challenge because exposing her vulnerability is not her best suit. So, I am so proud of Malaika that she is doing this right now. In a way, it would pave a way for many people to be vocal to speak about their truth with the same dignity that she has always carried herself all her life. I am very excited about watching this entire series and I am sure there will be many more to come. I have a strong feeling about this."

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar every Monday to Thursday.