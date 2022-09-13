'The books were my bible' says, Robert Aramayo for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power

New Delhi: As the story of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power progresses week-on-week, the audiences are getting a chance to witness the widely popular Elrond’s formative years in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Helmed by Robert Aramayo, he is playing a younger version of the Half-Elf from long before Tolkien’s character that everyone has known and loved. Robert Aramayo deciphered on how he saw Elrond and what preparations he went through to get into the skin of the character.

Talking about how the books helped him to know more about his character and draw a connection with Elrond, Robert said. “Always for me, it was the books. I have a real passion, especially for First Age Tolkien, with The Silmarillion, Fall of Gondolin, Children of Húrin, and Beren and Lúthien. Those books were my bible. Elrond doesn’t feature in the First Age, but if you’re trying to determine something about his direct past, then you can find it in there. I think Tolkien’s themes are so strong in his First Age work. You can learn a lot about what he intended in certain moments by looking at some of that work. That was always really useful.”

Decoding Elrond further, he added, “There’s no doubt it’s a really big undertaking and it can be overwhelming, but I think that’s true for Elrond, as well. He’s at a point in his life where the most famous deeds that he would be known for are that of his family. He’s in a situation where his brother created a country, essentially. His parents saved the world. That’s a lot of pressure on him. At certain points, it’s useful in lots of ways. It’s intimidating and scary, wanting people to like it, but also Mr. Tolkien and what he intended. I really love Elrond and I’ve always been super interested in him. Whilst I’m his custodian, I just wanna do the best I can.

Three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are available to stream now in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.. The Amazon Original series will have weekly releases every Fridays with an epic conclusion on October 14.