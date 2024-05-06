The Family Man Season 3 Update: Manoj Bajpayee Back As Srikant Tiwari In Espionage Thriller

Mumbai: Raj & DK's highly anticipated The Family Man Season 3 shooting has finally kicked off. Prime Video's much-loved Original series made under the under the banner D2R Films is currently in production. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen one more time in his iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who confronts the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, The Family Man Season 3 will once again see stars including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. The makers dropped a small teaser announcing the commencement of shooting for the upcoming season of the popular web-series. Take a look here:

The Family Man Season 3 also features Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja.

Stay tuned for further updates.