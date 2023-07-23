trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639133
'The Kashmir Files Unreported' Director Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Seek Blessings At Temple In Srinagar - Check Pics

The series claims to unravel the unreported realities, facts and the truth behind the massacre and the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses’ mouth. After 4 years of extensive research and shoot schedule, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' is ready for release.

Jul 23, 2023

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' Director Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Seek Blessings At Temple In Srinagar

New Delhi: The Kashmir Director-producer duo Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are back with a series called ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported.' Ahead of the series' trailer unveil, Vivek and Pallavi decided to kickstart the promotions on an auspicious note by visiting one of the oldest temples in Srinagar, Shankaracharya temple to seek divine blessings. 

Protected by Archaeological Survey of India, Shankaracharya Temple is a monument of national importance as it is frequently visited by Kashmiri Hindus. 
Although 'The Kashmir Files' was a 3-hour long movie, this a web series that promises to be heart-wrenching and eye-opening. 

Woven together through real life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footages, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It goes on to portray the state of affairs which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today.

 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' will premiere soon on ZEE5.
 

