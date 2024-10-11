The Legend Of Hanuman Unveils 'Panchmukhi Avatar', New Season To Stream On THIS Date

New Delhi: Bravery, heroism, and a captivating saga of divine emotion unfolds as Disney+ Hotstar unveils the trailer for The Legend of Hanuman Season 5. This season promises to captivate audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics, and a storyline deeply rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery.

As Hanuman takes on his powerful 'Panchmukhi avatar' in this new season, viewers will be drawn into an exhilarating journey that showcases his immense strength and wisdom.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Produced by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, and featuring the talents of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and Creator and Executive Producer of the new season of The Legend of Hanuman said, "The Legend of Hanuman has always been about pushing the boundaries of Indian animation and storytelling. With Season 5, we're taking this to new heights by introducing Hanuman's Panchmukhi avatar – a manifestation of his ultimate power and wisdom. ''

He further shares what season 5 unfolds, '' This season we delve even deeper into the spiritual and emotional core of our beloved characters, exploring themes of inner strength, devotion, and the transformative power of hope. As Hanuman faces his greatest challenges yet, audiences will witness not just epic battles, but also the profound journey of self-discovery that resonates with us all. We're thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar in bringing this timeless saga to life, elevating adult animation in India and inviting viewers of all ages to experience the divine wisdom embedded in Hanuman’s legendary journey."

Actor and the voice of Ravan in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman, Sharad Kelkar shared his excitement as the new season is about to premiere, “Bringing Ravan to life in The Legend of Hanuman has been an incredible journey. This season, we explore the complex layers of his character, showcasing not just his power but also the intricacies of his motivations. I hope audiences see Ravan not just as a powerful force to reckon with, but as a character shaped by his own trials and tribulations. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic narrative filled with depth, emotion, and stunning visuals!”

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on October 25, 2024.