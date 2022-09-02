The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has quickly become one of the most talked about shows on social media and fans have been waiting for its release ever since its title was announced. The two episodes of the popular streaming service Amazon Prime have now been made available. While viewers are enthralled by the epic adventure of the famous Second Age in Middle-earth, praise for the Amazon Original series is rife on social media.

At the magnificent Asia-Pacific Premiere of the series in Mumbai, well-known filmmakers Kabir Khan and Guneet Monga, together with well-known A-list actors Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasika Duggal, and Mini Mathur, marvelled at the visual extravaganza.

Hrithik Roshan called the series ‘incredible,’ while Tamannaah Bhatia opined, “The detailing is kind of enigmatic and it takes you to another world. An astonished Kabir Khan said, ‘I've never seen this scale in my life,’ as he praised the makers for their efforts. While Rasika Dugal enjoyed ‘revisiting The Lord of the Rings in unique manner,’ Mini Mathur, who is a fan of J.R.R Tolkien, was left speechless. Film producer Guneet Monga can’t wait for the series to unfold as she found it ‘very cool.’

The J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay series explores Middle-Second earth's Age history and is set tens of thousands of years before Tolkien's original trilogy. Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel, Rob Aramayo plays Elrond, Benjamin Walker plays High King Gil-galad, Charles Edwards plays Celebrimbor, Nazanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn, Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays Queen Regent Mriel, Sophia Nomvete plays Princess Disa, and Owain Arthur plays Prince Durin IV, among other talented actors.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may now be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and other languages on Prime Video. Weekly new episodes will be released, with the series' grand season finale showing on October 14.