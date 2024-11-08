Advertisement
JAAVED JAAFERI

The Magic Of Shiri: Jaaved Jaaferi, Divyanka Tripathi's Unveil Enchanting Trailer

'The Magic of Shiri' will be out on JioCinema Premium from November 14. 

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:54 AM IST|Source: ANI
The Magic Of Shiri: Jaaved Jaaferi, Divyanka Tripathi's Unveil Enchanting Trailer (Image: @Divyanka Tripathi/ Instagram)

Mumbai: The trailer of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Jaaved Jaaferi's show 'The Magic of Shiri' was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer portrays the "journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the enchanting world of magic."

The ten-episodic series captures life's small joys, challenges, and the magic found in everyday resilience. Namit Das and Parmeet Sethi are also a part of the show.

Have A Look At The Trailer Below!

"Shiri is a story of every woman, finding her way in a world that doesn't always make space for her. Playing her has been a rewarding experience because it reminded me of the everyday battles, we all face to keep moving forward, no matter the odds. Her journey is so relatable -- it's about holding onto a dream and pushing through, even when it feels impossible. She is every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond society's boundaries, refusing to be held back by the challenges life throws at her," Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, according to a press note.

Jaaved Jaaferi added, "This is a tale for anyone who has at some point in their life been told that their dreams are too big or that their goals are out of reach. Shiri's inspiring journey beautifully captures the magic of resilience, passion and determination. My character adds a certain intensity and depth to the story and plays a pivotal role as friend, philosopher and guide in Shiri's journey through the world of magic."

'The Magic of Shiri' will be out on JioCinema Premium from November 14. Birsa Dasgupta created it. 

