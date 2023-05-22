'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Announces Third Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump At Cannes 2023

New Delhi: 'The Originals' actor Claire Holt is expecting her third child with her husband Andrew Joblon. On Saturday, the actor arrived at the Cannes film festival 2023 and was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the exciting news with her fans and dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "me & no 3."

She could be seen flaunting her baby bump in a grey gown in the pictures. Soon after she dropped the photos, her fans and followers swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. "Yessss momma!!! Congratulations," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Omg Claire!!!!! YES!!!!!! Congrats." "so so exciting! Congrats gorgeous!" a user wrote.

According to Page Six, a US-based media outlet, on the red carpet, Holt stunned in a gray, halter-neck Lanvin gown with a long, bouncy train as she made her way into the premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Happy because ... we are growing," she wrote on her Instagram story, giving fans a closer look at her glam makeup look and accessories.

Claire Holt tied the knot with real estate executive Andrew Joblon in 2018. They welcomed son James in March 2019, followed by daughter Elle in September 2020, reported Page Six.

Holt was previously married to movie producer Matt Kaplan from 2016 to 2017. She is well known for movies like '47 Meters Down' and 'Mean Girls 2'.