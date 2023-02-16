'The Romantics' Trends at Number 2 in the list of top OTT Shows in India

New Delhi: The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on Feb 14 to incredible acclaim. In fact, it is the best thing on the internet right now as The Romantics debuted at Number 2 in the list of the top OTT shows in India today with unanimous love!

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The current trend of The Romantics on Netflix ensures that the four-part global docu-series is going to rule the charts now! The conversation that the docu-series has generated easily makes it the most talked-about thing on the internet!

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! His insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series are a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with worldwide gross collection currently at 970 crores. It also went past the 500 crore nett mark in India today!