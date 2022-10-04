'There is pain, suffering, and tedious legal battles...,' says Swastika Mukherjee about 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'

New Delhi: Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Swastika Mukherjee talks about what appeals to the masses about the legal drama.

“There is pain, suffering, and tedious legal battles but on the other side of the coin you also have wit, humour, beautiful relationships, heartbreaks and so many other elements that are wonderfully balanced in the series. This masterful emotional and contextual balance of the Criminal Justice franchise was one of the reasons why I wanted to be a part of it. This type of unique balance is not always seen when you come across serious legal dramas yet the makes achieve this incredible feat. This is what makes this series so much more appealing and entertaining to its large fan base,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch your favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra take a stand for juvenile justice in the all-new season, Criminal Justice: Adhur Sach.