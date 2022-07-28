NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

Tisca Chopra announces new series 'Dahan', show to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

In Dahan's motion poster, Tisca Chopra is seen gazing intently at something in the distance. 

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Tisca Chopra announces new series 'Dahan', show to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to come up with a series titled `Dahan`. On Thursday, Tisca took to Instagram and shared the show`s motion poster. In the poster, Tisca is seen gazing intently at something in the distance. "Shilaspura ke Raakan ka rahasya khulego, Mayavi aavego... #HotstarSpecials," she captioned the post.

Hotstar Specials `Dahan` also stars versatile actor Saurabh Shukla. His first look from the series has been unveiled as well. In the motion poster, he is also giving an intense look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)


More details regarding `Dahan` and its trailer will be out on Friday. Tisca was most recently seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`, which received a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden