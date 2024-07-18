Top 3 Most Watched Series This Week : Mirzapur, Bigg Boss, And Commander Karan Saxena

New Delhi: Indian streaming platforms have been abuzz with excitement this past week, offering a diverse lineup of crime dramas, reality TV, and gripping espionage shows. Here are the top 3 contenders that dominated OTT platforms, captivating viewers with their compelling narratives and engaging characters.

Mirzapur S3 - Amazon Prime Video

Views: 10.1 Million

The third season of “Mirzapur” unfolds as Guddu, Golu, and others compete for power following the fall of the Tripathis in Purvanchal. This season dives deep into the world of crime and politics, featuring intense action and unexpected plot twists.

Bigg Boss OTT S3 - Jio cinema

Views: 8.4 Million

Anil Kapoor takes on the hosting duties for the third season of “Bigg Boss OTT,” where contestants live together, facing challenges and forming alliances amidst drama and conflicts. The show is celebrated for its entertainment value and unpredictability, offering viewers a mix of controversy and excitement.

Commander Karan Saxena

Views: 5.8 Million

In “Commander Karan Saxena,” Gurmeet Choudhary delivers an outstanding performance as a daring R&AW agent embroiled in political espionage. The series follows Saxena’s missions to safeguard the nation, blending suspense and action while showcasing Gurmeet’s compelling portrayal of a patriot risking everything for his country. In just its first week, the series has garnered significant viewership.

This week, popular shows like “Mirzapur S3” and “Bigg Boss OTT S3” are leading on Indian streaming platforms. Alongside them, the new series “Commander Karan Saxena” has also grabbed attention.

While the first two are well-known franchises, “Commander Karan Saxena” stands out as a fresh spy thriller starring Gurmeet Choudhary, blending talent with captivating new narratives that have caught viewers' attention.