Travel, love, drama and friendship goals- 5 reasons why you MUST watch 'Four More Shots Please'

New Delhi: After two successful seasons, the latest season of the hit Amazon Original Four More Shots Please! is all set to bring triple the drama, fun, glamor, and sass. As the flawsome four – Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) – continue with their perfectly imperfect lives with new adventures, more mistakes, and a whole lot of fun, here are 5 reasons why you must watch this show!



More Love And Drama

The new season of Four More Shots Please! addresses all that was left unsaid in the finale of the second season – Damini's relationship with Jeh gets more intense and she goes through a miscarriage; Anjana gets romantically involved with a married man, unaware that he isn’t an open marriage as he proclaims;. Umang decides to let the Punjaban out as she fights for her own father's approval while Siddhi is reeling from the death of her father in the worst way possible and makes life difficult for her mother.



Travel Inspo!

In the series, we see a variety of fancy locations. The foursome has been giving major travel goals to girl gangs to plan their next vacation. We see these four women overcome their difficulties and have fun across many places, including Istanbul, Turkey where they celebrate Maanvi’s birthday, and Punjab, where they learn how to shoot a rifle.

Life Inspo!

This season, the audience gets to see how these four friends motivate and push each other to get better. Siddhi is all about leading a carefree, self-sufficient life. Anjana puts her best foot forward by moving on from her past, focusing on her work, and taking the lead in the organisation, whereas Damini rises above her difficulties and shines despite a setback in her personal and professional life. Despite parting ways with the love of her life, Umang inspires us to live on and starts a fitness center of her own.



The Stellar Male Cast (With Newer Faces Too!)

The show has always had a fabulous male cast including Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Samir Kochhar who are reprising their respective roles. To add to that, acclaimed actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, and Sushant Singh are joining this Amazon Original in this new season. This is reason enough to tune in to the new season!



Friendship Goals

These girls have found true love in each other, despite their romantic interests keeping on coming and going through the two seasons. The four friends have certainly had their share of arguments, fights, and disagreements, but when it comes to being there for one another, these women never hesitate to drop all they are doing to help their buddy in need!

