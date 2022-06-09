New Delhi: TVF’s immensely popular OTT series ‘Tripling’ is coming back with season 3. The show has been a hit since its inception and depicts a unique bond between three siblings. The Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar-starrer not only explored the sibling relationship but also some hinterland beauty of India. From Gujarat, Sikkim, Jaipur and Kolkata, the show has travelled the length and breadth of the country, and the audience is excited to know where the road trip heads to next. But Amol Parashar wants to keep the mystery alive and without divulging much, he says, “This time, we will be in the hills.”



“In the past two seasons, the audience got to see Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan evolve and mature over time. Not just in their relationships, but as individuals as well. And Amol promises that more evolution of these characters will happen in the third season but it won’t hamper the quirky traits that make them special. “People have a lot of expectations from Tripling. The idea is to meet some of those expectations, while giving them something new,” he says.

Talking about his character, Amol shares, “With Chitvan, people have come to expect madness. He was different in season two compared to the first instalment. [Here], he is maturing, but in his own weird way. I have grown physically, mentally and emotionally as an actor. Similarly, Chitvan, while still exhibiting his usual traits, has evolved in his relationships."

With Tripling being a cult classic, there are huge expectations riding on the third season already but Amol believes that it is not him but the writers Sumeet Vyas, Abbas Dalal, Gopal Tiwari and Chris George who have the responsibility of carrying those expectations. “I didn't get involved in the writing process. Sumeet and Arunabh took care of it. Often, they asked me to join their jamming sessions during the scripting stage, but I didn't want to get into it. But whenever I had a suggestion, I voiced my opinions,” he informs.

The team had a 25-day shoot in early 2022 for the third season of Tripling and Amol says reuniting with the show’s whole team felt less like work and more like a happy reunion. “We were shooting together after three years. Life no longer gives you the luxury to chill and hang out too often [due to the pandemic]. But season three was our excuse to get everyone together and go on a road trip,” he reveals. This is a road trip that the audience can’t wait to embark upon and Amol’s depiction of his experience has just made that wait all the more exciting.