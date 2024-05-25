TVF Keeps Audiences Hooked With Upcoming Releases: Kota Factory Season 3, Gullak Season 4, Panchayat Season 3 On Unveil

In entertainment, numerous digital platforms vie for dominance, but one standout is The Viral Fever aka TVF. In today’s world, audiences crave the exciting content that comes with the subject and entertainment, and TVF continues to be the gap filler. Since its evolvement, they have served the audiences with superior content and remain the audience's first choice, the trend seems to continue in the coming months too.

The first show in the list is the highly anticipated ‘Panchayat Season 3’. Following the global success of the first two seasons, audiences have been eagerly awaiting this new installment. TVF has brought the much-awaited season 3 to them which will be released on 28th May 2024 on Amazon Prime. The trailer alone has already generated significant excitement, captivating viewers and heightening anticipation for the much-awaited show.

The second show on the list is ‘Gullak Season 4’. Continuing its trailblazing journey, TVF becomes the first platform to bring the fourth season of a major Indian show, highlighting the immense love and popularity 'Gullak' enjoys The new season is set to premiere on June 7, 2024.

The Third and most eagerly awaited show from TVF is none other than Kota Factory Season 3. The first two seasons introduced audiences to the daily lives of Kota students, and the third season promises to deliver even more compelling content

What sets TVF apart is its continuous delivery of exciting and thrilling content. Their innovative approach, appealing subjects, and relatable Indian stories effortlessly connect with audiences.