TVF Wraps The Most Awaited Series 'Gullak Season 4', Share Glimpse Leaving Fans Excited

New Delhi: Treating the audience with an immensely captivating and relatable story, TVF's (The Viral Fever) Gullak indeed left an indelible mark in the minds of the audience. The show beautifully presented the small nuances of the daily life of a middle-class family. With the show, TVF touched upon the basic human emotion of the people. Gullak is standing at No. 83 in IMDb's global top 250 TV shows list. This has indeed kept the audience hooked to see its next episode, and excitingly, the shooting of the 4th season of Gullak has been wrapped.

TVF's Gullak has indeed paved a very long journey with its 3 seasons and now it's ready to embark on a new journey with season 4. It's indeed a cherishing note for the fans to know that the shooting of Gullak season 4 has been wrapped.

Gullak is yet another testament to TVF's storytelling spectacle. Bringing the story of a family, the show dwells on different emotions. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the show is one of the most loved web series among the audience. With a talented bunch of actors Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar playing the main characters, the show gathered immense love and praise from all across.

It's indeed worth remarking that, TVF has made its power in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb's global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF slowly but most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.