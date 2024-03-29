New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) has indeed captivated the audience with its highly relatable and engaging content. Keeping up the spree, the content creators have arrived with their new show, 'Very Parivarik' bringing a very fresh and relatable narrative to the audience. With its arrival, the show is earning heaps of praise from the audience and its worth being reckoned as Dhamakedar welcome.

The audience loves TVF's 'Very Parivarik'. The show has arrived with a story of a modern-day couple who manages to adjust to their parents. The show is receiving immense praise from audiences who are lauding the show as mind-blowing, the writing, the background score, and many more. The audience are relating to the subject and praising different moments from the show that are very relatable.

TVF is ruling IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows with a maximum of their shows. They have 7 shows in the list which is way more than any other content producer from the nation. TVF has an interesting show lined up for its release in 2024. Excitingly, the audience will also get to see the next seasons of the most loved shows, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak.