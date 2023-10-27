Twitterati Is Head Over Heels On Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Appearance In Koffee With Karan 8

New Delhi: The Indian entertainment industry has seen many reel-life couples turn into real-life couples. While many couples have left a distinct mark on the hearts of the audience, very few have etched their beautifulness in everyone's hearts. One such beautiful couple in the Indian entertainment industry at present is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Having delivered blockbusters on screen together, being the biggest superstars of the country currently, the duo appeared together for the first time on television screen with one of the biggest talk shows, 'Koffee With Karan Season 8', hosted by Karan Johar, and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable moments together.

Dressed in all black attire, both of them were looking utterly gorgeous and were setting major couple goals for the masses.

The best part about the whole episode was how genuine they were and how they put their realness of their relationship at the forefront. The conversation they had was so candid, warm and heartfelt that it makes you feel so many emotions - Laugh, cry, smile and a lot more.

When asked when Ranveer knew Deepika was the one, he said, “Six months in, I knew she was the one!”

Post the release of their first film together, ‘Ram Leela’ people realised how the couple were truly in love and as Ranveer mentioned in the episode, “Everybody was watching how the love was in the air! And I feel like it may have translated in the film also!” to which, Karan agreed, stating “It did! It seemed like the chemistry was real!”

Despite being one of the most successful actors globally, they are both so grounded and humble that we fell for them even more. With their screen presence, they cast the magic that kept our eyes glued to the screens till the end of the episode. They looked stunning, there was so much chemistry, it was beautiful.

As Karan watched the couples, ‘made with love’ wedding video, he teared up and said, “ God! There’s a line in my film ki aisa lagta hai ki mere dil ka pet bhar gaya hai” which translates to my heart is full!

Check out how fans can’t stop gushing about the adorable DeepVeer moments:

No episode of #KoffeeWithKaran has made me weep before like the S8 opener did. It's all things emotional! — Sahiiiii (@alittlebitsahi) October 25, 2023

Huge respect for both Ranveer and Deepika.

I'm a fan of both of them not only because of their acting talent. I'm a fan of the way she talks about her mental health and how Ranveer has a version of himself which he shows only to Deepika.

It's precious #KoffeeWithKaran — Meera Sinha (@MeeraSinha_14) October 25, 2023

Ranveer and Deepika's playful energy, combined with their genuine affection for each other, created an episode that was not just entertaining but heartwarming too. It left me wanting more! #KoffeeWithKaran8 #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/NFLYFRvlKR — Kru (@Adikru21) October 25, 2023

#KoffeeWithKaran I am not crying, you are. If this is what an 11 year relationship looks like, I am down to wait for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/yPfF55TIoP October 25, 2023

Their conversations were so lovely, their wittiness, humour, and fun element were so spot on in the show that they set a really high benchmark for other guests who are lined up to appear on the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe 'Singham Again', while individually, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.