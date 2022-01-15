Unpaused: Naya Safar trailer teasing 5 unique stories releases on Amazon Prime Video - Watch

New Delhi: OTT giant Amazon Prime Video today launched the gripping trailer of the Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar which will premiere globally on January 21, 2022.

Following the overwhelming response of the first edition, Unpaused, which had premiered in 2020, the sequel of the Amazon Original anthology will offer five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone, while stressing on the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, Unpaused: Naya Safar is a heartfelt reminder that there is always light at the end of dark tunnel, as beautifully depicted in the trailer. Brimming with love and positivity, the anthology urges us to embrace new beginnings with the start of this New Year.

The short films in the anthology include:

• Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.

• The Couple directed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

• Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

• War Room directed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

• Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.



