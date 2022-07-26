New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan is a happily married B-Town heartthrob, but the nation wants to know why his wedding guest list was that short! That is the atrangi ilzaam which Varun faces on Amazon miniTV’s ‘Case to Banta Hai’. Having a suave entry for a case full of madness, Varun is summoned to Janta ka court by people’s advocate a.k.a. Janta ka lawyer Riteish Deshmukh, who thinks that the star has offended his fans with a shockingly tiny guest list. Even judge Kusha Kapila quips, “itne toh humare yaha naraaz ho jaate hai!”

Junior Dhawan is in for a tough trial with Varun Sharma defending his namesake advocate on this hilarious comedy show. Mad allegations, unaccountable fun, and peals of laughter can be observed in the recently released sneak-peak of the upcoming episode! Can Varun Dhawan save his sweet, innocent Swami image and prove to the judge that the atrangi ilzaams are unwarranted? To find that out, we’ll only have to stream the episode.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defence lawyer. Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah. The show will stream on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 29 July.