Varun Mitra Talks About 'Guilty Minda,' Says 'The Journey Of Deepak Rana Changed Me Personally And Professionally'

New Delhi: Varun Mitra is slowly showing us different sides of himself. From the simpleton in Jalebi to the suave, layered Deepak Rana. The actor is elevating his craft with each role. The actor is one of the few who transforms his voice along with embodying the body language of the character. We can call him the poster for boy finesse and existential charm.

His performance has caught the eye of many prominent directors and producers.

Walking down memory lane … actor shared a video of one of his favourite scenes celebrating the intimidatingly crafted Deepak Rana - he penned down an emotional caption on the completion of one year of “Guilty Minds”

Varun added “I don’t know if I realised it while it was happening … DEePAK Rana ended up becoming a very real character. He had his faults … and his greys. I think that aspect of him was challenging to play. It felt like life, it felt wholesome.

Varun was nominated for the Filmfare awards in the best actor category, along with some other nominations as well. His performance in the show was widely appreciated by the audience and critics.

He got a special mention for the pahadi accent he had picked up so flawlessly for the character. The audience is hungry to see him again as Deepak Rana in season 2. And curious to know what he brings to the next project he is a part of.

Next, he will be seen in Homi Adajanias' “Saas Bahu Flamingo.” The actor also will be seen in a RSVP film 'Tejas', in a pivotal role, which is scheduled to release in July.