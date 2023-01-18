Vasan Bala’s ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ trailer gets a thumbs up from fans and filmmakers

New Delhi: Recently, Prime Video dropped the trailer of the Amazon Original series, ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’. Within no time film fans and audiences expressed their love and excitement on social media for this unique and fresh narrative around the lesser-known filmmaking industry.

Among the many names are film personalities like Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sikandar Kher and Guneet Monga who have also not held back from showering praises for the trailer.

A Vice Studios Production and created by maverick filmmaker, Vasan Bala, the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who went on to write -"Monica O My Darling ke baad @vasanbala le ke aa rahe hai yeh dhaansu most awaited documentary."

While on the other hand actor Chandan Roy Sanyal couldn't resist praising Vadan Bala as he wrote "Crackling @vasanbala."

Actor Sikandar Kher also expressed his excitement in witnessing this cinematic wonder, writing - "Can't wait to watch this @vasanbala" ये तो पकड़ना ही है"

Ahead of it, producer Guneet Monga also seemed truly astonished with the trailer as she wrote - "WHAT A WOW WOW WOW @VASANBALA."

So, don’t forget to experience the magic and fandom of the Golden era of India’s 90s Pulp cinema with ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ as it premieres on Jan 20 on Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide. A Vice Studios Production, the six-episode docu-series is created by Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee and Kulish Kant Thakur.