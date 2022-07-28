Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda spilt the beans about his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna and called her a `darling`. In the latest episode of `Koffee with Karan 7`, the `Liger` actor in a conversation with Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey, opens up about his bond with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor said "we have done two films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."



Talking about his relationship status, the `Arjun Reddy` star said, "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri."



When Karan asks Vijay about his current relationship, the actor said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me."



"There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don't want to break their heart", he added.



Vijay Deverakonda and his `Liger` co-star Ananya Panday graced the Koffee couch on Karan Johar`s popular show `Koffee With Karan 7`.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in `Liger`, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.The film marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and the `Khaali Peeli` actor`s first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.