Vijay Varma Shares His 'Beauty Nap' Schedule While Shooting For Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi film industry in the last few years, with some extraordinary performances. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Talent Powerhouse Vijay Varma is on a roll and how! With his exceptional performances, he never ceases to disappoint the audience who is waiting to watch him on screen! With three back-to-back releases this year, Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot, the actor is now gearing up for the fourth release with 'Jaane Jaan'. With ‘Kaalkoot’, the audience got to see him switch from a grey character to a protagonist character, leaving the audience in awe of him!

With busy schedules, packed with scripts and shoots, removing time for some self-care, and some self-love is one of the toughest battles one has to fight! In an interview with a Film Companion, he says, "This is during Kaalkoot,  so I am moving from Banaras to some other place and I knew that I had this many hours because I had to do a brand like a fashion designer’s photo shoot and I wanted to look pretty so I wanted to get a beauty nap on the way, and my assistant who was around made sure I get the best sleep,  like a business class, flatbed experience, you know? In an Innova he’s put the local towel he found, over the light and asked me to wear a hoodie. And then I carried the pillow.. so I just really love naps. I really like taking naps like it’s one of my favorite joyous things to do in life so I take a nap every that’s my hobby!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vijay Varma established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Hindi film industry in the last few years, with some extraordinary performances. The supremely talented actor stunned his fans with his portrayals of notable characters in acclaimed films like Pink and Gully Boy. His performance as Hamza, an alcoholic, abusive husband in the Netflix film Darlings, placed him on the map. With web shoes and movies like Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, Kaalkoot, and now 'Jaane Jaan', the actor stamped his name all over 2023 and made the year his own. 

On the work front, the actor has a lot lined up and fans can’t keep calm to see him next in the much anticipated, ‘Mirzapur 3’, Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan. 

