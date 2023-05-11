Vikram Vedha To The Night Manager: Best Action-Thrillers You Can Binge-Watch This Weekend

New Delhi: Crime-thrillers are one most of the loved genres promising full on action and masala entertainment. This most loved genre continues to reign as a favorite amongst the OTT viewers. From raw action sequences to unbelievable mind games, crime thrillers have come a long way. Here’s a look at some popular action films and shows that you can binge-watch this weekend

VIKRAM VEDHA - JIOCINEMA

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is a remake of a blockbuster Tamil film. Directed by the talented duo, Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha centers around the travesties of a cop named Vikram (Hrithik Roshan), who is on a mission to apprehend a known gangster named Vedha (Saif Ali Khan). However, as Vikram grows closer to Vedha, he begins to question his own morality and principles, resulting in a heated debate between the two protagonists, interspersed with some mind-bending action and an exciting narrative that keeps you at the edge of your seat! Watch this action-thriller only on India’s favorite entertainment destination – JioCinema.

CHRISTOPHER – PRIME VIDEO

This Malayalam thriller features megastar Mammootty in the titular role. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the plot of Christopher follows a fearless cop Christopher Antony (Mammootty) who is forced to step outside the lines drawn by the law to protect innocent people. Apart from Mammootty, the movie also features Vinay Rai, R. Sarathkumar, Sneha, AmalaPaul and Aishwarya Lakshmi among others.

THE NIGHT MANAGER – DISNEY+HOTSTAR

Disney+Hotstar's The Night Manager is a must-watch for anyone looking for a high-stake, edge-of-your-seat thriller. Set against the backdrop of the 2017 Rohingya genocide, the series follows the story of Shaan, a former Indian Navy Lieutenant turned night manager at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. When Safina, the wife of the hotel's primary shareholder, asks for his help in escaping to India, Shaan finds himself caught in a dangerous game of power and deceit. The series features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, with supporting roles played by TillotamaShome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee.

ABHAY S3 – ZEE5

Zee5 Original series Abhay starring Kunal Kemmu has built their franchise with a total of 3 seasons. Abhay released their season 3 last year. Kunal has played the role of motivated cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who faces numerous new unknown threats while attempting to juggle his professional and personal lives. Abhay is all about, the crime thriller series, which is bigger, bolder, and even more brutal. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, and Nidhi Singh.

BHAUKAAL – MX PLAYER

An honest and upright SSP, Naveen Sikhera is on a mission to cleanse crime from the city. But corruption, law, and order are in disarray, and the influence of local goons and criminals pose difficulties in his way. How he tries to defeat all odds and restore peace in the city makes the premise of the crime series featuring Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, and Sunny Hinduja among others.