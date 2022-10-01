Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Shah's HUMAN wins big!

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's medical thriller series 'Human' starring Shefali Shah was released on Disney+ Hotstar in January this year and totally took over the whole nation with its interesting story.

While the series made a significant mark in the OTT space with its release, it has now made its name shine at the recent Awards while the director and creator Vipul Amrutlal Shah especially received an award for Best Showrunner.

Well studded with powerhouse women performers like Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial Human truly engaged the audience with its amazing storyline which portrays the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams.

As the series went on to create a rage with its release, now it went on to collect awards at The Indian Telly Streaming Awards 2022 in 5 different categories. The editor of the series Zubin Shaikh won the Best Editor award in the category of Hindi series. Moreover, under the category of specials, Production Designer, Sriram Iyengar, and Sujeet Sawant won Best Art Director, PIXEL D won the award for Best VFX, Shefali Shah won the award for Fan Favourite Villain (Female), and the directors Vipul Amrutlal Shah won big as the Best Showrunner at the award function.

While sharing his joy of receiving awards at The Indian Telly Streaming Awards 2022, Vipul said "Awards are the acknowledgment of all the hard work that goes into that particular creative work. So it gives me great pleasure to receive the best showrunner for Human. Human has been a special show. It's something where the subject was so unique and yet it has been loved by people so much so it is content which has been made with commercial success and so the showrunner's job to achieve that is the toughest one. So we are very happy that we have been able to do a job and get this."

Vipul Amrutlal shah being busy at National Awards as his responsibility of Chairman for the jury and Shefali Shah is busy shooting for her next project could not attend the ceremony. Aashin A Shah attended the ceremony as co-producer and representative from Sunshine Pictures.