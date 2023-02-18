Watch Intriguing Crossover Video Between two spy Universe - Farzi and The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi: Amazon Original Farzi has been winning the hearts of the audience with its gripping narrative ever since its release on Prime Video on 10th February. One thing that gathered the audience's attention was the subtle crossover between the two spy universes created by Raj and DK - The Family Man and Farzi - leaving fans wanting for more. To amp up the excitement, Prime Video today dropped a funny crossover video showcasing a conversation between Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Chellam sir (Uday Mahesh) discussing the chase between Sunny aka the artist and Michael, and how the duo can help their friend Michael.

In the video, Srikant can be seen checking a 500 rupee note in an effort to determine if it is real or fake and explaining how this fake note has disturbed his friend Michael's sleep. As the actor goes on narrating the story he reveals that in the game there are 3 players -the artist (Shahid Kapoor) who designs the notes, kingpin (Mansoor Dalal) who is the networker, and the Super cop (Michael) who is determined to stop this counterfeiting at any cost. Srikant is then seen calling Chellam sir seeking advice from the veteran to help Michael, who is hell bent on cracking a crucial case to apprehend the kingpin (Mansoor Dalal), and the artist (Shahid Kapoor).

Sharing his excitement about the crossover, actor Manoj Bajpayee shares, _“It's always thrilling to collaborate with Raj and DK as they always have something interesting and unexpected to offer. Even though the crossover of The Family Man and Farzi was only for a few minutes, it managed to excite the audience, and their response to this middle-class spy universe has been overwhelming.

Farzi, which is riding high on success, has an IMDB rating of 8.7. It is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series is now streaming on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories.