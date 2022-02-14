हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lord of the Rings

WATCH: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser unveiled at Super Bowl

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

WATCH: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser unveiled at Super Bowl
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The first official teaser of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was released during Super Bowl LVI here on Sunday.

The 60-second teaser offered Super Bowl viewers glimpses of J.R.R. Tolkien's fabled 'Second Age', which is set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books, reports Variety.

The series promises to take viewers back to an era, which saw great powers getting forged, kingdoms rising to glory and falling to ruin with hope hanging by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien`s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE:

 

It boasts of an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-Earth, according to `Variety`.

Spread over a wide range of physical settings of the Misty Mountains, majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, and the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters are set to carve out legacies that linger on even after they are gone.

 

The teaser opens with a dialogue familiar to anyone who has been following `The Hobbit` and `The Lord of the Rings`: "Haven`t you ever wondered what else is out there? There`s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it!"

 

The dialogue appears to be spoken by an ancient ancestor of the hobbits -- a harfoot played by Markella Kavenagh. The other highlights of the trailer are:

* A young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), scaling up an ice-coated cliff face with just a dagger and grit at his disposal.

* Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), a human on a small raft stuck inside a raging storm at sea.

* Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), a silvan elf, grabs a flying arrow with his bare hands before he flips it around and shoots it back.

* A young Elrond (Robert Aramayo), glowering while others (seemingly) carouse behind him.

* Disa, princess of Khazad-dûm (Sophia Nomvete), appearing to sing into the heavens.

* A nearly naked man, surrounded by a raging, smouldering fire, reaching out to someone.

* An unnamed (as of now) soldier (Will Fletcher), screaming in the middle of battle.

The multi-season drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in multiple languages on September 2, with new episodes coming out every week.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lord of the RingsLOTRThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser
Next
Story

Lock Upp teaser: Kangana Ranaut warns 'yahan papa ke paiso se bail nahi milegi' - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Election On Zee: What is the meaning of UP CM Yogi's statement?