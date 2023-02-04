Weaving the Story with Their Music; Dynamic Musical duo Sachin-Jigar for Their most Recent 'Farzi'

New Delhi: Fresh out of the success of Bhediya, musical duo Sachin-Jigar are back again with yet another powerful album for the web series 'Farzi' which is an edgy, unique crime thriller. Songs from the album Sab Farzi and Paisa Hai Toh are two engaging, foot-tapping tracks that are steadily becoming the favourites of the audience.

The distinctive part of these songs are the idea of taking the audience through the plot of the web series not just with dialogues but also with the music. This dynamic musical duo has a history of composing for all Raj and DK films, from Shor in the City to Family Man. Their most recent project, Farzi, is what the audience is most anticipating right now. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, Farzi is a Hindi crime thriller that stars Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with Regina Cassandra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kay Kay Menon and Kubbra Sait.

Talking about their experience, "It is always very easy and fun to work with one of the most finest directors Raj and DK. We share this incredible connection that doesn't require much comprehension. They give us complete creative control over the music and also give us their honest feedbacks.” Adding to this they also said, "Farzi has been an extraordinarily special project for us. These songs depict the realities of life, including how everything ends and becomes Farzi. Sab Farzi and Paisa Hai Toh are very different yet similar to each other in the sense how both of them tell us the tale of the story. We have made it to a point to keep it as relatable as possible and we are really happy at looking the positive responses from the audience."

Sachin and Jigar’s upcoming projects include an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a web show Saas Bahu aur flamingo, and a few untitled projects which are under works.