NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar's newest thriller release 'Escaype Live' attempts to show this critical humanitarian conflict and the dark underbelly of social media. The series brews a perfectly compelling watch with its fictional take on the lives of content creators on social media.

Set in modern India, the gripping series follows the lives of six people as they compete for fame and fortune on a social media app called 'Escaype Live'. With a stellar cast consisting of Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, amongst others, the Siddharth Kumar Tewary directorial envisions a dystopic yet uncannily relatable world.

A story that holds a mirror to society

Social media has now become an undeniable part of our lives as we use to watch the latest fashion trends, or simply see celebrities going about their life. Time becomes hard to track when you go down social media’s rabbit hole. But at what human cost does the world of social media encapsulate us? Escaype Live explores that through a reel-istic story that engages and enthralls viewers.

Actor Siddharth marks his big OTT debut

Beloved actor Siddharth marks his OTT debut with Escaype Live. Bringing his boy-next-door charm in a brooding, conflicted character in the show, the actor displays his acting might, a treat for his fans. The show also marks his two decades as an actor.

Bringing together characters from different social and cultural settings

Shot across six cities like Bangalore, Umbergaon, Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Delhi and Varanasi, the series captures the spirit of India 2.0 and its diverse cultures in totality. Be it the ghats of Benaras or Bangalore’s cosmopolitan jazz, the thriller brings the flavours of each city to screen and uses it to further the stories of the different content creators from across the country.

Jaaved Jaaferi redefines himself as an actor

For the longest time, Jaaved Jaaferi has entertained by playing lampoon characters for rib tickles and humour. In 'Escaype Live', however, he redefines himself as an actor by playing the CEO of the social media app. Greed, ambition and hunger for power guide his character to make you appreciate him in an all-new light as an actor.

A story of the other side of the camera, for the first time

'Escaype Live' wonderfully captures India's myriad content creator community and their struggles and challenges owing to varied social setting. Be it dancing, parkour, dressing up or singing, everyone stands apart and the series does not shy away from showcasing their raw energy. The show also throws light on the ripples social media creates in our lives as a generation. This extensive focus on India's influencer community and its background story is being explored for the first time on this scale.

