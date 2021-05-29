Weekend Wrap: The Family Man 2, Broken But Beautiful 3 - List of films and web series you can binge-watch!

New Delhi: With weekend here for chill vibes, it’s time to grab a bowl of popcorn and turn into a couch potato! Amid the lockdown due to COVID second wave in the country, here is a list of specially curated films and web series, which will definitely help you in dealing with these tough times. Smile more and enjoy these binge-worthy entertainers from the comfort of your home:

Broken But Beautiful Season 3

BBB – 3 is now available on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The web series marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla along with newbie Sonia Rathee. ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’ is a complete roller coaster ride full of drama, love, hatred, jealousy, revenge, and obsession. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the web series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in pivotal roles.

Maharani

Maharani is now available on SonyLIV. The original stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The political drama is based on Rani Bharati, played by Huma, who is a housewife and was later made the chief minister of Bihar after her husband becomes bedridden. The web series also stars Amit Sial, Sohum Shah, and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.

Koi Jaane Na

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video. It theatrically released on April 2, 2021, but due to the pandemic, fans have been waiting for the digital release. The story revolves around a writer who has fused his reality with his fictional world. The movie stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles.

Friends: The Reunion

Finally, the most awaited episode of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ was released on ZEE5, 17 years after the final episode was aired in 2004. The special episode will take you down the lane to the joyous ride and will remind you of the ten years of fun they had while watching the show. The episode witnessed Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry sitting together in a room and sharing the anecdotes from the sets of FRIENDS.

'The Family Man Season 2'

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer is all set to release on June 4, 2021. The sequel will mark the digital debut of south superstar Samantha Akkineni. It features Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. So, it's a win-win situation from all sides.

Have a Happy Weekend guys!