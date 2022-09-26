NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

What happens when Karan Johar becomes the one being quizzed on Koffee With Karan? WATCH

The thirteenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM; stream it on September 29th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, marriage, Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode.
  • Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as Karan Johar invites Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch.

New Delhi: After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, marriage, Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode. 

Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

For 7 seasons, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar has been quizzing guests on his couch about their love lives and love interests before the camera. With the promise of manifestation, he has even made stars confess on the couch. But, when the tables turn and the finale episode’s guests ask him the same, he finally experiences his own medicine. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? is he famous? is he someone they know?

Karan Johar couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name. 
Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu. 

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) finale this Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

