When the nation's sweetheart goes missing, can Madhav Mishra find the guilty?

New Delhi: With wit and humour by his side, Madhav Misha returns to our screens with the highly anticipated Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the first two episodes of the latest season of the award-winning series, the beloved lawyer faces one of his most challenging cases - the murder of popular child actor, Zara Ahuja. The story takes a turn when all fingers point to her brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Beloved by children and a household name, Zara (Deshna Dugad), is found brutally murdered in an abandoned place. As the Ahujas maneuver an emotional roller coaster, the police investigation and all the evidence points to her step-brother, Mukul (Aaditya Gupta), the last person to see her.

Grief and rage tear the family apart, and the pressure to find the culprit mounts on the police and the public prosecutor from the media and Zara’s fans. Mukul’s history of being derelict makes his own parents, Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) and Neeraj (Purab Kohli) doubt his innocence. As the further investigation leads to Mukul being considered the prime suspect, he is reprimanded in a juvenile home.

Distraught and in urgent need of a lawyer, Gauri (Kalyanee Mulay) recommends Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi).

As the case proceeds further it gets even more complicated with revelations of Mukul’s hatred towards her step-sister Zara, him being treated for addiction and more over Neeraj being confident about Mukul being the killer. What will Madhav Mishra do to uncover the truth?