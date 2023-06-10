topStoriesenglish2619989
NewsWeb Series
JEE KARDA

Yaar Di Shaadi: Wedding Song Of The Year From Upcoming Series 'Jee Karda' Is Out

The foot-tapping track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and written and sung by Rapper Mellow D and IP Singh.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Yaar Di Shaadi: Wedding Song Of The Year From Upcoming Series 'Jee Karda' Is Out

New Delhi: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today dropped the first song from their upcoming Amazon Original series, Jee Karda.

Titled ‘Yaar Di Shaadi’, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Mellow D and I P Singh who have also lent their voices to the up-beat song. With its infectious beats and vibrant vibes, ‘Yaar Di Shaadi’ will have the audience dancing non-stop.

This track will serve as the ultimate anthem to groove to during a  friend's baraat. Directed by Arunima Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories will be able to stream the series starting June 15.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile