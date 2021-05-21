Zareen Khan-Anshuman Jha's LGBTQ+ drama, 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' garners 2 mn views in release week!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha starrer 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' has ranked among the top 5 content this week in the Ormax’s weekly OTT ratings. The film which celebrates the idea of love beyond genders and sexualities got great praise from fans online.

Expressing his happiness over the positive response, lead actor Anshuman Jha said, “I’m grateful to the audience who have liked the film (Encourages us), disliked the film (helps us grow) & for starting conversations on Acceptance. This love for our film is my mother’s blessing. 2Million+ Views Worldwide for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in Week 1 is a sign of changing times of acceptance. Narratives are changing. And I am grateful to the audiences for the love they have showered on Veer & Mansi. Our seniors have Diwali releases, Christmas releases, Eid releases - I, as a young artist, would like to have a May 9th (Mother's Day) Release every year, going forward now."

The actor's last release was 'Mastram' in 2020 which has done 1000 million views to be the biggest Web Series in India ever.

Amanda Cutting of Game Of Thrones and Magicians fame was the intimacy coordinator, the first Indian show to ever hire an Intimacy Specialist on the show where Jha had again stressed on the process of creating a character.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is written and directed by Harish Vyas. It is produced by Anshuman Jha and Navey Mittar under the banner of First Ray Films.

The film released on May 9, 2021, on Hotstar.