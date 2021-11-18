ZEE5 drops the trailer of the thrilling desi noir series ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

New Delhi: The OTT giant ZEE5 and Zindagi launched the trailer of their upcoming suspenseful desi noir series ‘Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam’. The series is all set to premiere on December 10, 2021, globally on ZEE5. Directed by critically acclaimed British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is a six-part anthology series featuring seven women.

The stories showcase what happens when a woman’s limit is pushed. While we have seen women as archetypes of patience often forgiving the treachery they have suffered, this show unearths their unapologetic and unforgiving side.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens when women decide to take charge of their own destiny and not kneel before situations and society.

6 Kahani, 7 Qatil haseenaye - lekin manzil sabki bas ek, apna haq chheen na! #QatilHaseenaonKeNaam on #ZEE5 #BornToKillNotKneel premieres on 10th December. pic.twitter.com/JWaH2E7xOX — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) November 18, 2021

The series boasts of an eclectic ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawar.

Speaking about the show, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is an ode to women who dare to reclaim their powers despite all odds. The series explores reasons that can lead women to a point where they can go to any extent to avenge oppression. This is one of our most unconventional offerings, poetic and deadly at the same time. We are excited to share a glimpse of it with our audience!”.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/azVZbkL0iUg

Commenting on the series, Creator and Director, Meenu Gaur said, “I am excited that I got the chance to create a show which delivers on suspense, mystery, and entertainment while leaving the indelible stamp of a woman’s point of view all over it. Giving film noir a South-Asian/desi and feminist twist was definitely on my filmmaking bucket list. With this show the femme fatales shake off several decades of the male gaze and play on their own terms”.

Sarwat Gilani who plays Mehak said, “This series showcases the essence of life through different people and characters. The series is empowering, and it highlights the issues women face in a very honest way instead of sugar-coating them. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is an important show for everyone as it portrays the consequences of trying to exploit and undermine women”.



Sanam Saeed who plays Zuvi added, “I am extremely happy to collaborate with Zindagi in this very different and mazaydaar role compared to what I have done in the past. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a show full of courage, sassiness and power. It was a delight to work on this show which tells the stories of strong and fearless women who go to any extent to get what they desire”.