ZEE5 Unveils Maeri – A Gripping Drama Of Family, Justice, And Revenge!

New Delhi: ZEE5 announces 'Maeri'a thrilling drama series that delves into family, justice, and revenge. This drama revolves around the story of a mother, Tara Deshpande, who is pushed to the edge when her beloved daughter, Manasvi, is brutally assaulted by a group of influential young men.

As the judicial system fails to deliver justice, Tara embarks on a dangerous, secret battle against the powerful perpetrators, using every resource and tactic at her disposal to obtain revenge. As the stakes grow higher, Tara must navigate her fractured family dynamics, face a relentless police officer, and confront her own moral boundaries. With each twist, the tension escalates, leading to a shocking final confrontation. Will Tara's pursuit of vengeance cost her everything?

As Tara and Hemant Deshpande navigate their tangled lives, the story unfolds a series of suspenseful events that force them to confront their deepest fears and choices. The audience can watch Maeri in Hindi starting December 6, 2024 only on ZEE5.

Watch Maeri's Official Trailer Below!

Sai Deodhar shared, "Playing Tara Deshpande has been an incredibly intense and emotional journey for me. Tara is a mother who is pushed to her limits by an unimaginable tragedy, and her quest for justice becomes both her strength and her burden. I’m thrilled to be a part of this powerful story and to bring Tara’s story to life. I can’t wait for audiences to watch the show and experience the thrilling twists and deep emotional layers it offers. 'Maeri' is a story that will resonate with everyone, and I am looking forward for its release on ZEE5."

Tanvi Mundle who plays the daughter shared, "When I first heard the story of 'Maeri,' I was immediately captivated. The story is so emotionally powerful. Manasvi's journey is one of personal growth, where she learns to deal with the complex emotions of loss and discovery. What makes it even more special is the opportunity to share the screen with such versatile actors such as Sai Deodhar and Sagar Deshmukh. I’ve learned so much from them. I'm beyond excited for the audience to experience the emotional depth and thrills of 'Maeri' on ZEE5!"

Experience suspense, emotion, and plenty of thrilling twists in ‘Maeri', premiering on ZEE5 on 06 December.