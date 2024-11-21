ZEE5 Unveils New Romcom Series ‘Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ Starring Abigail Pande And Rishab Chadha

New Delhi: ZEE5 announces its new romcom series, ‘Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.' starring Abigail Pande and Rishab Chadha in key roles. The new romcom will take you on a roller-coaster ride and explore the complexities of work, family, marriage, and divorce. Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’s trailer teases a blend of confusion and complexities leading to an out and out comedy of errors.

Watch The Trailer Below!

About 'Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega'

The series follows the escapades of Nikki played by Abigail Pande and Ashu portrayed by Rishab Chadha, two journalists with clashing personalities and wildly different backgrounds. Tasked with investigating a marriage court scam, they decide to go undercover and apply for what they believe to be a fake marriage. However, chaos ensues when they discover their marriage is legally binding! As they hilariously navigate the challenges of their newfound situation while juggling their undercover mission, they are thrust into a whirlwind of comedic misadventures that will keep you laughing. But at the end of it, will they figure out a way to get divorced?

Taking about the new seriers, Director Ankush Bhatt express his vision, He said, "It feels incredible to bring 'Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' to life. My vision for this series was to showcase a beautiful story of unexpected love and I hope we have been able to achieve that. I believe this series will resonate with audiences, and I hope that the heartwarming moments in the series will remind viewers that love finds you when you least expect it”.

Abigail Pande said, “I’m really excited to be a part of this series! The storyline is a delightful mix of comedy and unexpected twists, and I’ve loved exploring my character’s journey. Working with such a talented cast has been an incredible experience, and I can’t wait for the audience to see how everything unfolds. This series is packed with humor and heartfelt moments, and I can’t wait for the audience to go on this roller coaster ride with us”.

Rishabh Chaddha said, “Playing the role of a journalist caught in this delightful chaos was a wild ride I wouldn't trade for the world. Our story puts a winkingly fresh spin on the classic rom com, serving up banter, surprises, and heart in equal measure. A huge thanks to the genius team for handing me this meaty role. I'm thrilled to have been the catalyst for so much mayhem! And to our lovely viewers, buckle up for an unpredictable treat of giggles, gasps, and feels. We've crafted a deliciously unpredictable treat just for you”.

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” premieres on 29th November, exclusively on ZEE5.