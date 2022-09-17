Yashoda Solanki, Udit Narayan collaborate for “Mil hi Jaunga”

Ace Hindi lyricist Yashoda Solanki is all set to release her upcoming number "Mil Hi Jaunga" with noted singer Udit Narayan. The song is set to release on Youtube and social media platforms in October. Yashoda Solanki, who has performed in Zee News' show Kavya Yudh, has also worked with top singers like Anup Jalota and others. Last year, Yashoda Solanki collaborated with Anup Jalota for her song "Mein to vo mira hun jisko..."

Yashoda Solanki has written Ghazals like Ek Khoobsurat Savaal Puchiye, Baatein Saari Kitaabe Ho Gayi, and Unki Nazar Ko Nazar Bhar Dekha Humne . One of her songs Nanhi Gudiya Kare Pukar, has already been released on T-Series Regional.

Yashoda Solanki, who is a Hindi poetess and lyricist, is also a social worker and founder of “Helping Dreams Foundation” - an organisation that works for the needy people in different ways - like donations, food, providing shelter etc.