NewsEntertainment
BANARAS

Zaid Khan, Sonal Monteiro-starrer Banaras to release on November 4, poster released

Banaras, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is written and directed by Jayatheertha, of the Bell Bottom film fame, and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Music is by B Ajanessh Loknath, while cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Zaid Khan, Sonal Monteiro-starrer Banaras to release on November 4, poster released

Banaras, a mystery love story starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, will be released in theatres on November 4th. The movie poster was released in Mumbai and is currently dominating on social media.

The film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is written and directed by Jayatheertha, of the Bell Bottom film fame, and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Music is by B Ajanessh Loknath, while cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

Banaras is a film on the beauty, rich legacy, and culture of Banaras, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first South Indian film to be shot entirely in Banaras, and the film will feature all of the main Ghats.

The film also depicts the religious significance of Mukti Bhagwan and Bharat Mata Mandir, as well as their heritage past. The film focuses on the peculiar profession of death photography, which is still practised in Banaras. Death photography is expertly woven into the film's enigmatic love story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan