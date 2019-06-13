Bahrain to ban plastic bags in July

Manama: Bahrain will start phasing out the use of plastic bags in July, the media reported.

A Ministerial order with respect to the technical regulations for plastic products will come into effect on July 21, 2019, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Wednesday.

The order will regulate and phase out the use of plastic bags. The first phase will focus on single-use plastic bags as well as banning the import of non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Later phases will witness a permanent ban on the use of plastic bags at certain malls and supermarkets, according to WAM news agency. The authorities are currently working on the implementation phase for the remaining plastic products.

Guidelines will be issued for manufacturers and suppliers on reducing plastic waste to ensure a smooth transition.

Bahrain has joined a number of leading countries in banning the import of plastic waste, following the UN call to mitigate ocean pollution and climate change, added the report.

