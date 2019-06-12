Indian expat student collects 15,000kg paper waste in Dubai

Dubai: An eight-year-old Indian expat student has collected nearly 15,000 kg of paper waste in Dubai as part of the Emirates Environmental Group's nationwide recycling campaign.

The student, Nia Tony, was honoured during the 22nd edition of the Emirates Recycling Awards in Dubai on Monday, reports the Khaleej Times. Through this United Arab Emirates (UAE)-wide campaign, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) was able to reduce projected carbon emissions by at least 73,393 metric tonnes.

The eco-friendly drive had three categories corporations, academic institutions and individuals/families and the materials that were collected included paper, plastic, glass, cans, mobiles, among other items.

Tony won the paper section in the individual category for her efforts in collecting a total of 14,914 kg of paper waste.

"I was campaigning around my area to collect paper so that it can be recycled. Every week, I would go out to collect newspapers, magazines, and other paper that people were throwing away or didn't want to keep.

"I think it's important for children, like myself, to start recycling and spreading awareness about the environment from an early age, so we can acquire the habit of living green as we get older," she told the Khaleej Times on Monday.